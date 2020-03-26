Coronavirus impact | Hand sanitiser sales up 53% in February: Nielsen India

FMCG research firm Nielsen India on March 26 said the coronavirus outbreak powered growth for hygiene categories in February, 2020.

The research firm said within the hygiene category, the hand sanitiser category witnessed a whopping 53 percent growth in February, compared to an 11 percent growth collectively from November-January 2019-2020 period.

"In 11 states, we have witnessed more than 40 percent growth compared to a year-ago period," said Sameer Shukla, West Market Leader, Nielsen Global Connect, South Asia.

During the same period, the floor cleaners category saw 17 percent growth, while toilet cleaners witnessed 13 percent growth.

In the FMCG category, 8 percent growth was seen in February 2020, food category saw 10 percent growth and non-food categories witnessed 5 percent growth.

