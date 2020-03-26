App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 02:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Hand sanitiser sales up 53% in February: Nielsen India

"In 11 states, we have witnessed more than 40 percent growth compared to a year-ago period," said Sameer Shukla, West Market Leader, Nielsen Global Connect, South Asia.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

FMCG research firm Nielsen India on March 26 said the coronavirus outbreak powered growth for hygiene categories in February, 2020.


The research firm said within the hygiene category, the hand sanitiser category witnessed a whopping 53 percent growth in February, compared to an 11 percent growth collectively from November-January 2019-2020 period.


Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak


"In 11 states, we have witnessed more than 40 percent growth compared to a year-ago period," said Sameer Shukla, West Market Leader, Nielsen Global Connect, South Asia.


Also Read : Coronavirus pandemic | Britannia urges govt to issue necessary permits to people in food processing supply chain


During the same period, the floor cleaners category saw 17 percent growth, while toilet cleaners witnessed 13 percent growth.


Also Read | Facing difficulties in running factories for production of essential items: HUL


In the FMCG category, 8 percent growth was seen in February 2020, food category saw 10 percent growth and non-food categories witnessed 5 percent growth.


Also Read: Coronavirus pandemic | FMCG companies ramp up production to meet rising demand

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates



Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 02:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #hand sanitisers #Nielsen India

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.