App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

The sachets are launched with an aim to make it easily affordable and accessible largely in kirana stores.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

Amid the shortage, companies are launching sachets of hand sanitisers making it easily accessible.

Chennai-based CavinKare has launched hand sanitisers under its personal care brand CHIK in a 2ml sachet pack.

The sachet can be used twice and is priced at Re1.

Close

The sachets will also be launched in different SKUs (stock keeping units) such as 10 ml, 50 ml, 90 ml, 400 ml, 800 ml and 5-litre packs. While the 5-litre pack has already been introduced nationwide, the other SKUs will be launched soon.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus LIVE Updates

The sachets are launched with an aim to make it easily affordable and accessible largely in kirana stores.

Other not-so-famous companies are also selling sachets on online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

For instance, Coimbatore-based ‘O’ Handsanatisers, Mumbai-based Dolphin Hygiene and Morepen Laboratories are also selling hand sanitisers in sachets.

However, these sachets are of 1 ml.

Interestingly, Nielsen data indicates that sales of hygiene products like hand sanitisers zoomed in the months of February and March.

Hand sanitisers saw a value growth of 53 percent in February 2020, against an average growth of 11 percent.

Floor cleaners and toilet cleaners also saw a significant growth in February.

As a result of the coronavirus outbreak in India, the demand for sanitisers has gone up significantly. With rising demands, the price of sanitisers shot up multiple times.

Early in March, on Amazon, a pack of four sanitizer bottlesof 50 ml each were sold for Rs 328 instead of Rs 246.

Later, the government had to step in and cap the maximum retail price of hand sanitisers at Rs 100 per 200ml bottle till June 30, after a sharp rise in the prices owing to the coronavirus outbreak.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread across at least 178 countries.

March 31 is the seventh day of India's 21-day lockdown.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India stands at 1,251.

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 12:28 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Sanitiser

most popular

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

As the epicentre of the COVID-19 crisis shifts to advanced economies, what does it mean for India?

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Home Ministry orders states, UTs to quarantine migrant workers for 14 days

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Coronavirus pandemic update March 30: Global cases over 634,000, more than 1,000 in India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.