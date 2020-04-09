Coronavirus impact | Cognizant withdraws FY20 guidance

Cognizant has withdrawn its full year guidance for FY20 on account of the coronavirus outbreak.

It is the second IT services firm to withdraw full-year guidance after Accenture.

The company had projected 2-4 percent growth in constant currency for FY2020. The company follows the calendar year for its fiscal.

While the company expects the first quarter to be in the guided range, the company expects second quarter be have an impact, the company said in a statement. The company will announce its second quarter results on May 7.

Cognizant’s first quarter revenue is expected to be $4.22-$4.23 billion, up 2.7-2.9 percent from the comparable quarter last year. This includes negative 50 basis point impact from the exit of certain content services.

"Financial performance in the first two months of the quarter was on track to exceed previous guidance, driven by strong performance across our North America market," it said in a statement.

However, in March, the COVID-19 outbreak affected the company’s business due to reduced client demand, especially in the travel and hospitality industry and delay in project delivery in India and Philippines.

"Entering the second quarter, Cognizant expects the pandemic to further reduce client demand as its societal and economic impact causes broader disruptions across industries," the statement added.

To strengthen financial flexibility, the company will draw down $1.74 billion on its revolving credit facility on March 23, 2020. This will take the company’s total cash and investment balance as of March 31, 2020 to $4.7 billion. Net cash stands at $2.2 billion.

Free cash flow at the end of December 2019 is $2.1 billion, according to the company's financial reports.

The company has also standardised 14 days sick leave coverage globally for COVID-19 cases or self-quarantine without impacting other sick leave or vacation programmes.

The company employs close to 3 lakh people, majority of them based in India. Recently, the company announced 25 percent additional base pay for its employees in India and Philippines for working during coronavirus pandemic.