Coronavirus impact: Aviation industry could lose up to $113 billion, says IATA

Aviation industry organisation International Air Transport Association (IATA) has increased its estimates of the industry's losses due to the coronavirus outbreak, now putting the possible damage at up to $113 billion.

The estimate is dependent on the virus spreading further.

If the virus is contained in current markets, IATA says the loss in revenue would be $63 billion.

The estimates don't include possible damages on cargo operations.

"IATA’s previous analysis (issued on 20 February 2020) put lost revenues at $29.3 billion based on a scenario that would see the impact of COVID-19 largely confined to markets associated with China. Since that time, the virus has spread to over 80 countries and forward bookings have been severely impacted on routes beyond China," IATA said in a statement on March 5.

Over 3,000 people have lost lives and more than 90,000 have been infected since the virus broke out in China. Though the virus seems to have slowed down in China, it has spread fast in South Korea, Italy and Iran.

In India, 29 confirmed cases have been reported.

Impact

IATA pointed out that financial markets have reacted strongly to the outbreak.

"Airline share prices have fallen nearly 25 percent since the outbreak began, some 21 percentage points greater than the decline that occurred at a similar point during the SARS crisis of 2003," said the Association that has 290 airlines as its members.

"To a large extent, this fall already prices in a shock to industry revenues much greater than our previous analysis," it added.

In India, the markets have fallen by 7 percent in just nine sessions.