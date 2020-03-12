App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 04:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus epidemic: OCI cardholders rush back to beat March 13 deadline; fares jump

On March 11, the government had suspended all tourist visas from March 13 to April 15

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879

The rush among OCI cardholders to return to India before the March 13 deadline has sent air fares soaring in less than 12 hours on many routes.

Some flights saw fares jumping nearly 70 percent within hours of the government's announcement on March 11.

"Fares were cheap on March 11, it was just Rs 46,000 for a round trip from Chicago to Delhi and back. It rose to Rs 56,000 and later to Rs 76,000 on March 12. Now, the flight is sold out," said an industry executive.

The Indian government on March 11 suspended all tourist visas in a sweeping attempt to prevent the spread of coronavirus as cases across India continued to rise. On March 12, the number of confirmed cases in the country climbed to 73.

The order will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13. The suspension was also for overseas citizen of India, or OCI, cardholders.

Many took to Twitter to talk about the rush. Sanjiv Kapoor, an industry veteran said:


Most OCI cardholders who are rushing back home are students whose parents reside in India. The rush also brought forth the debate if the government should have had exempted OCI cardholders from the ban.

"Just think. If an expat and I were travelling abroad right now (with the expat holding an Indian work visa and me as an OCI), the expat would be allowed back after the deadline on March 13, but I would be stuck," said an executive, who didn't want to be named. 

"All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till April 15," the health ministry said in a tweet on March 11.

Kapoor added that the government could perhaps take a leaf out of its US counterpart. He shared another Tweet that said the US government has exempted US residents and immediate family members from the travel ban from Europe.  

 

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 04:34 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus

