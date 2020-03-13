Coronavirus concerns: 5 things that airlines must do to stay aloft

Ameya Joshi

The last 48 hours have not been good for the airline industry because of the outbreak of Coronavirus. Industry lobby IATA’s statement to not avoid travel was swept away within hours by World Health Organization (WHO) declaring Coronavirus a pandemic, followed by stringent bans by India against the entry of foreigners. This was followed by president Trump suspending travel from 26 European countries to the United States and Kuwait closing its airport for all commercial movements.

What about India’s airlines? They first published information on how it is still safe to keep flying. IndiGo then forecast a material impact on results because it saw a drop of up to 20 percent in bookings, attributed to Coronavirus.

Cash is the king in such times and if you cannot make money, the focus shifts to saving money. A look at what airlines did in the last economic downturn of 2008-09 will give a hint at what to expect in the next couple of months. Here are five tasks that might save airlines.

1. Close stations

Depending on the spread of the virus and the drop in traffic, cities that aren’t very profitable in the overall network or have a large feed to international destinations – where services are suspended are likely to be closed.

The route rationalisation exercise helps plug immediate losses, but the fixed cost gets spread over the remainder of flights and stations.

2. Ground planes

When flights are pulled out and operations to a few airports terminated, there is a surplus of aircraft. Without many options to start new flights due to overall slowing down of economy, airlines would have to ground a couple of planes from the fleet.

The grounding is handled in two ways. One, grounding a set of planes where they are stored as per manufacturer specifications or two, every plane is kept operational but has reduced utilisation. While the first plan helps to smother costs on a specific airframe, the latter helps delay maintenance for the entire fleet – because maintenance needs are linked to hours flown and cycles.

3. Early termination of lease

With reduced utilisation and lower demand, if the recovery looks longer – the way out is early termination of lease. Over 90 percent of fleet in India is leased across airlines. Lease comes with a tenure and rental associated with it.

While oil prices have fallen globally, they haven’t been passed on to airlines just yet. Rupee has depreciated, and the lease rentals are in US dollars, which has already impacted the airlines shelling out higher costs. With closure or suspension of international stations, the dollar denominated income either stops or sees a slump.

Typically, there is a penalty associated with early termination. However, in times like these even the penalty amount gets negotiated to a reduced fee or an agreement to re-introduce the aircraft back in fleet if the downturn ends early.

4. Job cuts or reduced pay

Large-scale job cuts have so far been absent from Indian skies. Jet Airways tried it once but reversed the decision, Kingfisher Airlines came close to it but never implemented. But with reduced stations, lower aircraft in fleet – there is extra staff across the board.

Multiple airlines across the world have already announced pay cuts at executive level and negotiations are on with pilot unions for a cut. Airlines have also offered long term leave without pay. While none of this has yet reached India, if the scale of the spread or the duration of the restrictions increase, Indian airlines could be forced to cut jobs or reduce salaries.

IndiGo – in its last call with analysts — had mentioned that it would get additional pilots operational by June. This could now be an overhead.

5. Negotiate just about everything

Aircraft lease is not the only thing that can be re-negotiated or reduced. Catering contracts, ground handling, hotel, transport – just about everything gets re-negotiated in such times. Why would a hotel agree to drop prices one would ask? The crew staying at a hotel is an assured business as compared to business and leisure passengers staying which would have seen a dip in any case. Same is the case with catering or other contracts. It is better to keep earning than losing the business completely.

Tail Note

As has been the case in the past, the industry comes out stronger, leaner and fitter with newer leaders at helm. This is the time to push strategic initiatives, re-invent, rationalize and right size. From 9/11 in 2001, SARS in 2003, economic slump in 2008-09 and other intermittent obstacles post then, the airline industry has emerged stronger.

In India, this is the highest ever commercial fleet by the airline industry. The last economic slump in 2008-09 saw Kingfisher Airlines rationalise capacity. IndiGo and GoAir were much smaller and so was Spicejet. Today, these airlines have grown manifold and have more complexities involved and that will be a cause for worry.

[Ameya Joshi is the founder of aviation analysis blog NetworkThoughts]