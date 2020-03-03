App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus: After Air India, IndiGo quarantines crew of flight that carried infected flier

"The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on February 20, 2020," the airline said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

IndiGo, India's largest airline, quarantined its crew members who were on the flight that had a Hyderabad-based passenger carrying the deadly coronavirus.

"The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on February 20, 2020," the airline said on March 3.

All four cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation immediately, w.e.f. Mar 02, 2020, added the airline.

Close

"We are following all the prescribed Airport Health Organization (APHO) guidelines and are taking preventive measures for our crew operating flights to regions affected by coronavirus," it said.

related news

The Hyderabad passenger was among the three fresh cases of coronavirus that were confirmed on March 2, in India.

Earlier, an Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases in India to six.

Also Read: As Italian tourist in Jaipur tests positive, here's what has happened in India so far  

Air India also took a similar step for its crew on the Vienna-Delhi flight that had one passenger who had tested positive for the virus.

The airline also tweeted an advisory for passengers, asking them to follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding the virus.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 3, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #coronavirus #IndiGo

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.