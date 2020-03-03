Coronavirus: After Air India, IndiGo quarantines crew of flight that carried infected flier

IndiGo, India's largest airline, quarantined its crew members who were on the flight that had a Hyderabad-based passenger carrying the deadly coronavirus.

"The affected passenger in Hyderabad travelled on IndiGo flight 6E 96 (Dubai-Bangalore) on February 20, 2020," the airline said on March 3.

All four cabin crew who operated this flight have been placed on home observation immediately, w.e.f. Mar 02, 2020, added the airline.

"We are following all the prescribed Airport Health Organization (APHO) guidelines and are taking preventive measures for our crew operating flights to regions affected by coronavirus," it said.

The Hyderabad passenger was among the three fresh cases of coronavirus that were confirmed on March 2, in India.

Earlier, an Italian tourist tested positive for coronavirus, taking the number of confirmed cases in India to six.

Air India also took a similar step for its crew on the Vienna-Delhi flight that had one passenger who had tested positive for the virus.

The airline also tweeted an advisory for passengers, asking them to follow the protocol notified by the Ministry of Health regarding the virus.