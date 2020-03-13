Coronavirus: A few things airlines should do to protect fliers, lists Sanjiv Kapoor

Sanjiv Kapoor

Airlines have an integral role in ensuring safety of their passengers. A lot has been said and debated about the measures that should be implemented to combat coronavirus.

According to me, honest communication from top management to customers and staff on measures being taken to protect them at the airport and on flights is the need of the hour.

We should not gloss over or downplay the risks, while at the same time conveying clearly everything that is being done to minimise them. And we need to ensure that the things we say are getting done, actually get done!

I would further say that on shorter and domestic flights, service should be reduced to bare minimum during the crisis to minimise non-essential interaction between passengers and crew.

On all flights crew, who are there primarily for safety and for basic and first aid medical assistance and are disproportionately exposed to crowds for hours a day, should be wearing masks and disposable gloves during service and when in the aisles.

Magazines, newspapers, menus, and catalogs should be removed from seat pockets as they can be quite easily contaminated as they are touched and used by passengers repeatedly on multiple flights. All exposed surfaces that are typically touched by passengers should be wiped down with disinfectant between flights.

These are not normal times. Business as usual is not an option.

(Sanjiv Kapoor is the former Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer, Vistara (TATA-SIA Airlines), and earlier Chief Operating Officer, SpiceJet)