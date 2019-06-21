App
Companies
Last Updated : Jun 21, 2019 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coolpad appoints Fisher Yuan as India CEO

Fisher moves to the CEO position after holding several leadership roles at Coolpad.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Smartphone maker Coolpad on June 21 said it has appointed Fisher Yuan as the chief executive officer of its India operations. He succeeds Syed Tajuddin, who exited the company earlier this year.

In his role, Yuan will oversee the company's day-to-day operations, a statement said.

Coolpad, which had entered the Indian market in 2008, said the new appointment will help the brand further augment its product, technology, and marketing strategies to create a targeted value proposition for the diverse Indian market.

Close

"As Coolpad further strengthens its presence in India, Fisher will create a strategic road map for optimum market penetration on the back of the brand's consumer-centric R&D practices," it added.

related news

Fisher moves to the CEO position after holding several leadership roles at Coolpad. He spent three years as the vice-president for sales and supply in India, and has also worked in the Chinese market as the company's sales director.

"Having spent several years with Coolpad, I have learned that the company's growth mission and vision are perfectly aligned with my own... Over the next few years, we plan to disrupt the Indian consumer market with innovative technology by making it available at extremely affordable price points," Yuan said.

First Published on Jun 21, 2019 02:17 pm

tags #Companies #Coolpad #India

