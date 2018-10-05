Continue to be interested in Essar Steel, says VTB Bank Chairman

Russia's VTB Bank, the lead shareholder in the Numetal consortium, continues to be interested in its bid for Essar Steel, its Chairman Andrey Kostin has said.

On October 4, the Supreme Court had asked Numetal to clear dues to be eligible to bid for Essar Steel. The dues amount to at least Rs 49,000 crore.

“Our goal remains the same. Yesterday, the Supreme Court made certain decisions, lawyers are now studying. Depending on the decision we will determine our future strategy and tactics," Kostin told reporters on the sidelines of the Indo-Russian summit in Delhi.

"The finalization of the transaction depends on the decision of the Indian courts, so this saga will continue for some time, ” he added.

The Supreme Court has given Numetal and ArcelorMittal two weeks to clear the dues.

In the order, the Court said Numetal's second round bid was hit under section 29A of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The clause bars promoters of defaulting companies from bidding for stressed assets.

The Rs 49,000 crore due is equal to the outstanding loan on Essar Steel's books.

The Supreme Court order said Rewant Ruia (whose father Ravi Ruia is a co-founder of Essar Steel) continues to be connected with Numetal. And because of this, the due will have to be cleared by Numetal before it can place a bid.

In the case of ArcelorMittal, it has to clear dues of Uttam Galva Steels and KSS Petron, both of which had defaulted on loan repayment. ArcelorMittal was a significant shareholder in both the companies when the default happened.