Consumers willing to pay Rs 12,500 more for energy efficient ACs: IIT Bombay research

Indian consumers are willing to pay up to Rs 12,500 more for air-conditioners that are energy efficient. According to research by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, consumers prefer air conditioners that have better star ratings even if they are more expensive.

In 2006, the government initiated a system of adding ‘star labels’ on appliances that provide information on their energy efficiency. Initially voluntary, star labels are now mandatory for a few appliances like room air conditioners and frost-free refrigerators.

As per a report from the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, households in India consume about 22 percent of electricity. Air conditioners, one of the most energy-intensive appliances, are increasingly becoming common and could impact electricity consumption in a big way.

Star labels, ranging from one star (least energy efficient) to five stars (most energy efficient), are aimed at enabling customers to compare different products and make an informed choice.

In this study, researchers from the Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas and Interdisciplinary Program in Climate Studies, IIT Bombay, led by professor Anand B Rao, used statistical tools to analyse what consumers preferred while choosing a 1.5-ton split air conditioner.

The researchers analysed 1,184 observations from 148 individuals, as each respondent gave eight different preferences in hypothetical purchase situations. They estimated consumer preference for different attributes of ACs such as brand, air filter, noise level and star rating.

“This shows that due to the standards and labelling program, the adoption of energy efficient ACs is market-driven and may not require any further government intervention apart from strengthening the standards,” say the authors of the study.

The IIT-B study also found that 70 percent of the people surveyed were aware of star labels and 48 percent believed higher star rated devices consume lesser electricity. Though customer preference varied with star rating levels, it was seen that 69 percent preferred an air conditioner rated 3-star over one with a 2-star rating, and 78 percent preferred a 5-star rated air conditioner over a 2-star rated one.

In addition, 85 percent of the respondents preferred the presence of a star label on the ACs. Using statistical models, the study found that customers were willing to pay up to Rs 12,500 more for air conditioners with star labels, an amount significantly higher than what they would pay for the presence of a brand name (Rs 9,000).

Also, 62 percent of the consumers were willing to pay for the increment in star rating level from 3 to 5. The study concluded that such investment would be economically beneficial if the household's monthly consumption of electricity is greater than 100 kWh, as the savings would be greater than the estimated cost incurred for more efficiency.

Extending this study further, the researchers plan to explore the relationship of rating preferences with household income, education, and other attributes to help design targeted programmes for increasing energy efficiency.