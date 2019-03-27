App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consumers willing to pay Rs 12,500 more for energy efficient ACs: IIT Bombay research

Air-conditioners with a higher 'star' rating are more preferred by the customers

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Indian consumers are willing to pay up to Rs 12,500 more for air-conditioners that are energy efficient. According to research by Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, consumers prefer air conditioners that have better star ratings even if they are more expensive.

In 2006, the government initiated a system of adding ‘star labels’ on appliances that provide information on their energy efficiency. Initially voluntary, star labels are now mandatory for a few appliances like room air conditioners and frost-free refrigerators.

As per a report from the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, households in India consume about 22 percent of electricity. Air conditioners, one of the most energy-intensive appliances, are increasingly becoming common and could impact electricity consumption in a big way.

Star labels, ranging from one star (least energy efficient) to five stars (most energy efficient), are aimed at enabling customers to compare different products and make an informed choice.

related news

In this study, researchers from the Centre for Technology Alternatives for Rural Areas and Interdisciplinary Program in Climate Studies, IIT Bombay, led by professor Anand B Rao, used statistical tools to analyse what consumers preferred while choosing a 1.5-ton split air conditioner.

The researchers analysed 1,184 observations from 148 individuals, as each respondent gave eight different preferences in hypothetical purchase situations. They estimated consumer preference for different attributes of ACs such as brand, air filter, noise level and star rating.

“This shows that due to the standards and labelling program, the adoption of energy efficient ACs is market-driven and may not require any further government intervention apart from strengthening the standards,” say the authors of the study.

The  IIT-B study also found that 70 percent of the people surveyed were aware of star labels and 48 percent believed higher star rated devices consume lesser electricity. Though customer preference varied with star rating levels, it was seen that 69 percent preferred an air conditioner rated 3-star over one with a 2-star rating, and 78 percent preferred a 5-star rated air conditioner over a 2-star rated one.

In addition, 85 percent of the respondents preferred the presence of a star label on the ACs. Using statistical models, the study found that customers were willing to pay up to Rs 12,500 more for air conditioners with star labels, an amount significantly higher than what they would pay for the presence of a brand name (Rs 9,000).

Also, 62 percent of the consumers were willing to pay for the increment in star rating level from 3 to 5. The study concluded that such investment would be economically beneficial if the household's monthly consumption of electricity is greater than 100 kWh, as the savings would be greater than the estimated cost incurred for more efficiency.

Extending this study further, the researchers plan to explore the relationship of rating preferences with household income, education, and other attributes to help design targeted programmes for increasing energy efficiency.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 08:08 pm

tags #Business #Companies #white goods

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pakistan Seeks 'More Evidence' From India on Jaish Involvement in Pulw ...

Shahdol MP Gyan Singh Raises Banner of Revolt as BJP Gives Ticket to C ...

EC Orders Transfer of Top Cops in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu Cancels Transf ...

India Hammer Canada 7-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah

Watch: First Visuals of India’s ASAT Missile Launch to Shoot Down Li ...

India Open: Sindhu, Praneeth, Srikanth Enter Next Round

Raising Clerical Objections, Not Bothered About National Security: Jai ...

Elections 2019: What are Postal Ballots and Proxy Voters?

Six Killed in Blast at Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit, Building Collapses

Anti-satellite weapons - rare, high-tech, and risky to test

Jitters to relief: Mumbaikars react to PM Modi's address to nation

Actress Urmila Matondkar joins Congress

Supreme Court bench examines validity of NCLT and NCLAT

Why WhatsApp won't trace origin of message

Wall Street opens flat as global growth worries persist

Oil prices slip as market eyes US inventories

Jet Airways shares continue upward march; close over 3% higher

Expect a robust demand for gold in 2019, says World Gold Council

Rahul Gandhi's minimum income scheme: Middle class should brace for re ...

In Uttarakhand's hills, BJP's nationalism strikes a chord; voters down ...

With A-SAT test, India takes leap in space defence: Mission Shakti can ...

Vivo V15 review: Big display, great selfies but not a great all-rounde ...

Deal or no deal? British MPs prepare to vote on Brexit options as Ther ...

'I felt like a 16-year-old,' swimming ace Michael Phelps recounts his ...

Assam’s rhino habitats are being overtaken by invasive plant species ...

Delhi’s Lodhi Colony turns into an art district as 30 artists paint ...

What Disney’s acquisition of 21st Century Fox means for Hollywood an ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs KXIP at Kolkata: Shami removes Chris Lynn ...

NO! Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor cannot get married on April 19th!

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Gauri on World Theatre Day remains unparalle ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is winning a lot of awards b ...

Urmila Matondkar welcomed by Rahul Gandhi as she joins the Indian Nati ...

Rajpal Yadav recalls his time in Tihar Jail and is happy about what he ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt is all eager to work with Sa ...

IPL 2019: Ziva Dhoni was the perfect cheerleader for papa MS Dhoni, wa ...

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt, Sriram Raghavan are looking ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.