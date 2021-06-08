Consumers most concerned about fake UPI payment links: Survey

71 percent of consumers who were surveyed said they were more concerned about scams and frauds because of COVID-19

As contactless payments become the need of the hour, digital payment mechanisms such as UPI and e-wallets have witnessed increased adoption amongst consumers. Though the adoption is on the rise, consumers today are more than ever concerned about the digital payments' frauds, revealed a survey conducted by YouGov and ACI Worldwide amongst over 1000 respondents.

According to the results of the survey, 71 percent of consumers who were surveyed said they were more concerned about scams and frauds because of COVID-19, higher than 47 percent in 2020. More than four out of 10 reported to have either been victims of digital payment frauds or to have immediate family or friends who have been duped in 2020.

“The pandemic has been a major catalyst for the adoption and growth of digital payments in India, but transaction growth has been accompanied by the emergence of payments-focused scams, with many first-time users targeted by fraudsters,” said Kaushik Roy, vice president and head of product management, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, ACI Worldwide.

The survey also revealed that when it comes to the potential fraud risks while transacting through digital payment mechanisms, almost 50 percent of consumers are most concerned about fake UPI payment links that ask for money transfers via text or email.

“This can be attributed to a spike in incidents over the past year where fraudsters have duped users with payment requests citing donations for the PM CARES Fund, contributions to NGOs, and crediting income tax refunds, among other scams,” said the survey report.

While about 30 percent of respondents, as per the survey, were concerned about their personal data being leaked due to data breaches.

Despite the concerns, however, consumers are more open to transact digitally. About 37 percent of consumers said they used digital payment mechanisms to transact at least once a day, as compared to 20 percent a year ago.

“Further, 77 percent of consumers believe merchants and retailers are now more open to digital payment methods and encourage their use, compared to pre-pandemic, indicating that COVID-19 has accelerated both consumer adoption and merchant acceptance,” according to the survey.

Concerns regarding limited merchant acceptance have dropped to 13 percent compared to 19 percent last year and 23 percent in a similar ACI survey from October 2019.

Data from the National Payments Corporation of India showed that UPI transactions in November, 2020, grew by three times to 2.2 billion as compared to 0.7 billion in the pre-Covid times. Google Pay is the top player in the segment, followed by PhonePe and Paytm.