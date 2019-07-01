Consumer goods firms turn to safer, smarter LEDs

Consumer goods firms are turning their attention to the lighting segment, specifically to the customer health and ease aspects.

As multiple companies launched products to meet niche health and lifestyle needs, the Rs 7,000 crore business-to-consumer (B2C) lighting is seeing a new segment opening up.

For instance, Orient Electric on July 01 launched 'EyeLuv' LED lights to address the impact of invisible flicker on human eyes and health. The product employs technology that has 8 percent flicker control. Flicker should be below 30 percent as per international standards.

In an interaction with Moneycontrol, Rakesh Khanna, MD & CEO, Orient Electric said that most Indian LED lights have 40-80 percent flicker and that is detrimental to the eyesight.

He said that the product will be priced around Rs 140-150, which is 30-40 percent higher than a usual bulb. He added that the idea was to present the Indian consumer with a healthier option.

Flicker is the rapid change in brightness of LED light, and it is of two types, visible and invisible. Visible flicker can be detected by eyes, and the frequency generally is below 100 hertz and hence is easier to avoid or control.

The invisible flicker is the one that we all should be concerned about. This flicker is a rapid fluctuation with a frequency above 100 hertz that the human eye cannot detect.

However, one can easily experience this invisible LED flicker with the help of a smartphone by simply seeing the normal LED Lights in slow motion video mode of the smartphone camera. This flicker in the light is seen sometimes in the form of striations and sometimes just as a strong flicker.

Going forward, Orient Electric is also looking at launching at mood-based lighting and lighting replicating daylight.

Large global lighting players like Philips already have products like the 'Hue' where the bulb can be controlled through a smartphone and colours changed as per the mood. However, it is a premium home lighting product.

Apart from consumer ease and eyesight, usage of an LED to kill germs is also being tested.

In May 2019, consumer durables firm Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (CGCEL) launched a new LED bulb called Anti-Bac LED that aimed to kill up to 85 percent germs within four hours of use. The bulbs are available at Rs 180 and Rs 190 for seven watts and nine watts, respectively.

Crompton said these bulbs do not emit any harmful light and is recommended by the Indian Medical Association. This was the first such product available for retail consumers. The anti-bac LED will soon be available in warm white light as well.

Mathew Job, CEO, CGCIL had said the product works as a regular LED light and while also helping in reducing germs across the house. Further, he also told Moneycontrol that bacteria being the most common problem in Indian households, there was a need for an affordable product.

"Our anti-bacteria LED bulb has its impact in different segments like homes, offices. We will try to address the home market first. However, technology has potential applications in other segments," he added.

At present, products like hand sanitizers are used to reduce germs while air-purifiers are used to remove the particular matter from the air in residential and commercial premises.

The company said after testing by a NABL-accredited lab, the Anti-Bac LED bulb has proven efficacy in killing aspergillus niger, bacillus cerus, escherichia coli, staphylococcus aurus, yeast, molds and other wide spectra of harmful germs and bacteria in four hours.

Ease of living is a major factor propagated by all the firms.

In October 2018, electronic appliances brand Syska has entered into a tie-up with global Internet of Things (IoT) firm Tuya Smart to offer smart home products for Indian customers. As part of this initiative, Syska has started selling products such as smart ceiling light that can be switched on using home assistance devices like Google Home and Amazon Alexa.

Going forward, a slew of products are expected to launch in the B2C mood lighting space. However, these would be premium products priced upwards of Rs 2,000 per bulb.