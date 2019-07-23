App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 03:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Consumer forum penalises Flipkart after customer gets empty package for camera

As per the complaint filed by the Pune resident, the parcel she received on February 5, 2018 contained only an empty free deal bag.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (Needpix.com)
Representational Image (Needpix.com)

The Pune District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum has asked e-commerce platform Flipkart to pay Rs 44,000 as compensation to a customer for a camera worth Rs 28,890.

Gaurangi Deshmukh, a resident of Pune, placed an online order for a Nikon DSLR camera on Flipkart. She placed the order on February 4, 2018 and paid Rs 28,890 for the same via net banking.

However, as per the complaint she registered with the consumer rights body, the parcel she received on February 5 contained only an empty free deal bag. The delivery boy gave the consignment to her building’s security guard despite her mentioning that the parcel should be handed only to her residential address and to no third person. Also, her father was at home when the consignment was accepted by the guard of the building, reported the Indian Express.

Moreover, when she came back and opened it, not only was the camera missing but the parcel was also found to be poorly packaged with cello-tapes holding the box together, which was frayed and torn from the sides.

Deshmukh then filed a complaint against Flipkart with the consumer rights body under Section 12 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, which deals with deficiency in the service provided.

A notice was then issued to Flipkart, asking its representatives to appear in court, which the e-commerce giant failed to comply with. An ex-parte order was then issued against the online retail platform on August 14. An advocate finally appeared in court on behalf of Flipkart on October 10.

After hearing the arguments of both parties and scrutinising the evidence, the forum directed Flipkart to refund the consumer Rs 28,990 with 9 percent interest and a compensation of Rs 15,000 towards mental and physical agony, and the cost of the complaint.

The consumer complaints body observed: “Nowadays, online shopping is spreading everywhere because it’s time and money saving, but the responsibilities of the companies cannot be over after the sale of a product as it is the bounden duty of the companies to satisfy their customers. It does not give any liberty to usurp the money of the consumers by sending wrong or defective items”.

 
First Published on Jul 23, 2019 03:53 pm

