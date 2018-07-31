Consumer electronics firms work their way into Indian kitchens

In June 2018, Bajaj Electricals announced the acquisition of kitchenware manufacturing company Nirlep for Rs 42.50 crore. The company said that this will complement its existing offerings and is a 'perfect synergic blend'.

It's not just Bajaj that is looking for the blend. The kitchen appliances space, which constitutes almost a fourth of the Rs 1-lakh crore consumer durables industry, is now seeing an increased interest from local and global players. Not only do they want a bigger share of the pie but are also open to acquisitions to expand their offerings in this space.

Take Whirlpool India for instance. In June, Whirlpool India announced a strategic joint venture with Elica and acquired 49 percent equity in Elica PB India.

As part of the joint venture, Elica PB India will manufacture and distribute cooking and built-in appliances under the Whirlpool brand.

Simplifying cooking

As more rural households get electrified, the need for simplification of cooking has been the need of the hour. Apart from the basic white goods like ovens and refrigerators, specialised cake mixers, juicers are in demand.

As per government records, on April 28, 2018, every single village in India (total 597,464) has access to electricity. Three years prior to that, as of April 1, 2015, India had about 18,452 un-electrified villages. Since then until April 28, India managed to electrify close to 16.5 villages every day.

The next logical step is for individuals to upgrade their kitchen cookware and appliances as access to power gets easier. To have a more meaningful product portfolio, the larger companies have been in fray to expand their kichen offerings through partnerships and acquisitions.

Take Bajaj Electricals for instance. The company which operates a number of businesses including lighting, Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) as well as consumer durables has been a large player in the kitchen appliances segment. However, cookware has been a product category missing from its list. That is where Nirlep came into the picture.

A name synonymous with non-stick cookware, Nirlep through its non-stick cookware, hard anodized cookware and pressure cookers will be able to add value to the existing product offerings of Bajaj Electricals. And in return will gain access to the distribution network of the latter.

Similarly, for Whirlpool India which is looking to double its business from the built-in appliances space, Pune-based Elica PB India seemed to be the right fit. Elica, a large player in cooktops, kitchen chimneys and built-in appliances already has brand visibility among customers.

Sunil D’Souza, Managing Director, Whirlpool India said that the cooking and built-in appliance space is poised for very strong growth in India based on increasing consumer demand. He added that their JV with Elica wll enable product innovation and provide more options to the kitchens of consumers.

Scalability

Industry insiders also said that on a standalone basis, niche kitchen-appliances companies have been unable to achieve scale.

"Several of the kitchen goods-only companies have been in existence for the past 10-15 years but have not been able to achieve meaningful scale. This is because the market is very fragmented and these companies are restricted to certain geographies. Partnering with a large white goods company will only help them stay relevant," said a senior executive at an electronics goods company.

Large global players also want to manufacture smaller appliances for the Indian households. BSH, a global joint venture between Bosch and Siemens involved in the manufacturing of consumer durables, is looking to enter the small appliances space in India later this year. This could include kitchen appliances as well.

This is not the first instances of international players eyeing the Indian kichen companies. In 2011, Philips India announced the acquisition of Chennai-based kitchen appliance brand Preethi from Maya Appliances. A household name in the mixer-grinder category, Preethi was able to help Philips gain a stronger foothold in this segment.