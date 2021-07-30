Consumer durable firms expand digital efforts, says Emkay report

An allied area of focus for these companies is the increased emphasis on e-commerce and rural distribution. (Representative image)

Consumer durable firms are expanding their digitisation efforts across internal and external verticals, said a report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

This is based on their analysis of the FY21 annual reports of Havells, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Polycab, V-Guard and Orient Electric.

The report said over the last few years, Havells has been leading the charge in terms of digitisation, with ~96 percent orders from the trade currently being generated from its digital portal. It added that introduction of order booking functionality for indirect channel partners on its Sampark app was a plus.

When it comes to V-Guard, the report said that the company stepped up its efforts and rolled out four pillars for digital strategy, focusing on distribution management, secondary sales, mobile app for instore promoters, and finance & marketing transformation.

On the other hand, Crompton Greaves Consumer extended the dealer portal facility to ~400 channel partners and unified all of its sales-related data. It is working on making this platform a ‘one-stop solution’ for direct channel partners, with plans to develop a Go-to-Mobile approach on the portal.

The brokerage added that Polycab continued its endeavors, with initiatives to integrate the supply chain, including warehouses and logistics. A dealer portal (P-connect), along with a mobile supply-chain app, was developed and unified with ERP, enabling ‘on-time-in-full’ deliveries up to 95-98 percent.

The report said that in order to expand presence, some companies have also set up separate distribution teams for e-commerce, as the channel saw robust revenue growth in FY21.

On this aspect, the report said that V-Guard launched its new appliance categories, kitchen chimneys and water purifiers, exclusively through online channels.

While the focus is on growth, Emkay Global said that commodity super cycle has been an eye-opener for all the companies. Here, attempts for finding and evaluating an alternative to copper and de-risking through reducing dependency on imports have become a priority.

"In addition, digitisation and integration of the supply chain to drive efficiencies, build-up of a domestic vendor base, and enhancing in-house manufacturing took center stage," the report said.