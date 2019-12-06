Consulting roles to dominate B-School placements yet again

Contrary to popular perception, B-schools are not facing any dip in job offers by companies due to the economic slowdown.
Business schools will see consulting firms dominating the final placement process.
Initial data shows that consulting firms are set to make the maximum number of job offers. Contrary to popular perception, B-schools are not reporting any slowdown in jobs or cut in pay packages.
The final placement process across management institutes has begun in a few while it will commence over the next few weeks in others.
"There is no slowing of the job market for the management candidates. Job offers have seen a 15-20 percent increase while salaries are also seeing a 20 percent jump as per the initial estimates," said a B-school placement officer.
At Indian School of Business (ISB), there were 1,383 offers on the first day compared to 1,194 offers last year. The average compensation on the first day of placements stood at Rs 26.15 lakhs per annum, which was a 124 percent compared to the pay of the candidates prior to their ISB course.
ISB has management students with work experience. Hence, their average compensation is compared to their last salary drawn.
Among companies, consulting firms continued to hire in large numbers at ISB with Accenture, Alvarez and Marsal, AT Kearney, Bain and Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India among others participating in the process.
With respect to the other companies, Amazon, Axis Bank, Flipkart, Google, HUL, Aditya Birla Group and Samsung hired from the campus.
B-School placements are keenly watched by the market since they are a reflection of how the economy is moving. When they are fewer jobs offered to management graduates, this shows that companies are not ready to hire due to cost constraints.
At the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) as well, while the placement process is a few weeks away consulting firms have made the most number of confirmations as far as job offers are concerned.
"Neither has any company that hired last year shown reluctance to visit this year nor have they said that compensation will be lower," said an IIM placement official.However, the only difference will be that newer startups may not get prime slots since there have been past instances of firms rolling back offers.Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.