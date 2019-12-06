Consulting roles to dominate B-School placements yet again

Business schools will see consulting firms dominating the final placement process.

Initial data shows that consulting firms are set to make the maximum number of job offers. Contrary to popular perception, B-schools are not reporting any slowdown in jobs or cut in pay packages.

The final placement process across management institutes has begun in a few while it will commence over the next few weeks in others.

"There is no slowing of the job market for the management candidates. Job offers have seen a 15-20 percent increase while salaries are also seeing a 20 percent jump as per the initial estimates," said a B-school placement officer.

At Indian School of Business (ISB), there were 1,383 offers on the first day compared to 1,194 offers last year. The average compensation on the first day of placements stood at Rs 26.15 lakhs per annum, which was a 124 percent compared to the pay of the candidates prior to their ISB course.

ISB has management students with work experience. Hence, their average compensation is compared to their last salary drawn.

Among companies, consulting firms continued to hire in large numbers at ISB with Accenture, Alvarez and Marsal, AT Kearney, Bain and Company, Boston Consulting Group, Deloitte India among others participating in the process.

With respect to the other companies, Amazon, Axis Bank, Flipkart, Google, HUL, Aditya Birla Group and Samsung hired from the campus.

B-School placements are keenly watched by the market since they are a reflection of how the economy is moving. When they are fewer jobs offered to management graduates, this shows that companies are not ready to hire due to cost constraints.

At the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) as well, while the placement process is a few weeks away consulting firms have made the most number of confirmations as far as job offers are concerned.

"Neither has any company that hired last year shown reluctance to visit this year nor have they said that compensation will be lower," said an IIM placement official.