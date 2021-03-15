Concor lines up discount to tackle container shortage

In an effort to address the shortage of containers that is affecting exporters, the state-run Container Corporation of India (Concor) will offer a 50 percent discount on the movement of empty containers from ports to the hinterland from April 1 to May 31.

“The move will lead to shipping lines bringing more empty containers to India and will also address the container shortage that exporters are suffering at present,” said a top company executive. The shortage of containers was a major problem that affected the export sector in India and globally, after the pandemic.

“As the EXIM trade is witnessing a positive growth in export volumes as compared to the imports, resulting in a shortage of availability of sufficient empty containers to cater to the export demand, Concor is pleased to offer the trade a discount of 50 per cent on the rail freight tariff for movement of empty containers from gateway ports to various inland container depots (ICD), private freight terminals (PFT), container rail terminals (CRT) for export purpose with effect from April 1 till May 31,” said a Concor statement.

According to reports, the shortage of containers has affected the exports of basmati, non-basmati, hand tools, sports goods, leather goods and textiles. It also had an impact on exports of sugar. Because of the shortage of containers, India’s sugar exports were expected to dip by 12 percent this fiscal.