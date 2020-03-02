Compliance rate of Indian facilities supplying drugs to US much lower than global avg: USFDA

Around 83 percent of manufacturing sites in India inspected by the US drug regulator, as of August 2019, were found to be compliant with current good manufacturing practices (CGMP), according to USFDA data.

But when compared with global final inspection outcomes, the compliance rate in India, at 83 percent, was markedly lower, the agency pointed out.

The US with the largest number of manufacturing facilities has a 93 percent compliance rate, EU has 98 percent, Rest of World at 94 percent and China at 90 percent.

The inspection outcome is considered to be acceptable if the facility is classified as having No Action Indicated (NAI) or Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

In FY19, the overall warning letters issued stood at 98, rising by 4 percent. Warning letters issued against Indian manufacturing sites stood at 17 in the same period compared to 15 in the previous year.

USFDA said this jump in warning letters was largely due to facilities related to numerous over-the-counter (OTC) medicine manufacturers.

USFDA issues a warning letter if it finds a violation of good manufacturing practices by companies.

The total warning letters for non-OTC facilities issued by USFDA in FY19, which gives a more accurate picture, stood at 36, of which 11 warning letters, constituting about 30 percent, were from India.

The US government follows the October to September year.

USFDA inspections in India have jumped to 298 in FY19 from 157 in FY17. India accounted for nearly one-third of total foreign inspections by the agency between October 2018 and June 2019.

Issues resulting in warning letters

Of all the USFDA compliant sites as of August 2019, 18 percent manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and 11 percent producing finished dosage forms, were located in India.

Major current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) issues spotted at Indian drug facilities included inadequate controls for sterile drug manufacturing, lack of data integrity, and deficiencies in out-of-specification (OOS) batch investigation. USFDA said a recent trend of cross-contamination associated with ductwork for non-dedicated equipment has emerged.

Six of the 11 warning letters in FY19 contained issues related to data integrity. Data integrity refers to evidence that data is complete, consistent and accurate. The data integrity issues are now more related to violations of lab controls. While data integrity-related issues persist, the more serious data falsification or data fraud cases have become negligible at the Indian manufacturing sites.

Increased scrutiny

USFDA follows a risk-based approach for inspections. The risk level depends on the kind of products manufactured, for instance, sterile products attract more scrutiny, facilities that make both APIs and finished dosages attract attention, patient exposure or more products, inspection history and product recalls.

USFDA’s inspection of foreign drug manufacturing facilities increased sharply after 2006. From 2015 onward, they have exceeded inspections conducted on the US sites.

USFDA has collected approximately $4 billion from generic industry through GDUFA II, said the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), the US-based trade association that represents manufacturers and distributors of generic drugs.

GDUFA or Generic Drug User Fee Act is a law designed to speed access to safe and effective generic drugs to the US public. USFDA collects a fee from generic drug makers to expedite the drug approval process.

“The fee has allowed USFDA to hire approximately 1,500 employees to improve the ANDA review and approval process, which includes inspections of all facilities, domestic and foreign ones,” AAM said.