'Completely nonsense': DLF's KP Singh on Adani-Hindenburg row impacting India's attractiveness as investment destination

Feb 19, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

The Adani group's listed firm lost about USD 125 billion in market value in three weeks after the report. Some recovery has been seen in the last couple of days.

The turmoil engulfing Gautam Adani's business empire following damning allegations by a US short seller, has not shaken the faith of global investors in India, real estate doyen K P Singh said rubbishing suggestions that banks would have lent to Adani group on instructions from higher-ups.

The punishing stock market sell-off Adani group companies have seen following the January 24 report of Hindenburg Research is a temporary blip concerning just one corporate group and hasn't harmed faith in India as an investment opportunity, he told PTI in an interview.

He, however, felt the Adani group needs to "beef up" capital and cut down debt to continue to remain on the high growth trajectory.

Known for his plain speaking, Singh cited how a Canadian firm had threatened to bring out a report when his retail estate firm DLF was bringing out an IPO one-and-a-half-decade back.