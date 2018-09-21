App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 05:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Complaint lodged against Jet Airways staff for attempt to murder

The complaint was filed by an advocate, who approached the police stating that the crew members should be held accountable for dereliction of duty amounting to attempt of murder

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

An attempt-to-murder complaint has been lodged against the staff of Jet Airways at Mumbai's Sahar police station, a day after at least 30 passengers on board a Mumbai-Jaipur flight suffered nose and ear bleeding due to drop in cabin pressure, News18 has reported.

The complaint was filed by an advocate, who approached the police stating that the crew members should be held accountable for dereliction of duty amounting to attempt of murder.

Earlier in the day, one of the five passengers who was sent to a city hospital for treatment had demanded Rs 30 lakh in compensation and 100 upgrade vouchers from the airline, alleging lack of proper care.

The passenger had also allegedly threatened to "share" the video of the flight.

Jet Airways Flight 9W697 had turned back mid-way on September 20 after the crew "forgot" to turn on a switch that controls cabin air pressure.

The cockpit crew of the flight, which had 171 people on board, have been derostered and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has been directed to probe the incident.
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 05:21 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

