Competition Commission to investigate unfair pricing by private hospitals in Delhi

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on September 5 said it has widened the scope of investigation by the Director General in the matter relating to alleged unfair pricing by super-speciality hospitals in and around Delhi.

CCI is inquiring into a matter for alleged violation of provisions of Section 3 and 4 of the Competition Act, 2002 relating to imposition of unfair prices by private super-speciality hospitals.

“Finding prima facie contravention of the provisions of the Act, the Commission referred the matter to the Director General (DG) for investigation," CCI said in a statement.

The Commission noted that huge profit margins are being earned by the sale of products to the locked-in in-patients at unreasonable rates.

"Considering the mandate given to the Commission to eliminate the practices having adverse effect on competition and to protect the interest of consumers, the Commission decided to widen the scope of investigation to cover the practices of super specialty hospitals across Delhi in respect of healthcare products and services provided to their in-patients," the Commission said.

"Investigation will focus on the products sold by the super specialty hospitals to their in-patients which are not required on an urgent basis for any medical procedure which do not involve any high degree of quality issue from the medical procedure point of view and for the purchase of which the patients have the time and scope to exercise their rational choice to purchase such products from the open market where such products may be available at lower rates," the Commission added.

The Commission has directed the DG to complete investigation expeditiously.

By broadening the scope of investigation in the matter, the Commission said it aims to prevent practices having an adverse effect on competition in the tertiary healthcare sector.

In March this year, the Indian drug price regulator – the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) analysed and published the trade margins of the commonly-used syringes and needles. It found that maximum retail prices (MRP) were inflated in certain cases by certain private hospitals by as much as over 1,000 percent over the ex-factory or price to the distributor (PTD).

Depending on the type of syringe, MRPs are marked up on average between 214 percent and 664 percent. The MRP on needles ranged from 57 percent to 356 percent.

The average markups were around 480 percent over PTD for commonly-used hypodermic disposable syringes.