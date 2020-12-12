Companies adopt tech at scale to transform business amid COVID-19: Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft

Satya Nadella: Heading the tech giant Microsoft, Nadella said that women must trust ‘karma’ instead of asking for pay raises, since hard work will always be rewarded. After making this controversial statement about pay gaps between women and men, Nadella apologised and said he was “completely wrong”. (Image: Reuters)

One of the biggest structural changes COVID-19 has brought was making technology core to businesses, which are adopting it at scale to ensure business continuity, said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.

In a fireside chat with Sangita Reddy, President, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), at the three day 93rd FICCI Annual convention on December 12, Nadella, said, “This year is unlike anything else.”

“This is the time digital and tech were the most malleable of resources (that are) being adopted at scale…for core resilience. There is not going to be a single boardroom where they are not going to talk about digital and technology as something that is nice to have but core not just for their future transformation but business continuity,” Nadella explained.

According to him, "It is the key structural change."

This change has reflected in across including healthcare and retail, where firms were quick to pivot to digital.

“In healthcare, (take) tele-medicine. We have been talking about it for decades,” he pointed out. However at the back of COVID-19, it got a booster shot where there is more acceptance for telemedicine. One could see outpatient session starting with AI tool, then to the video call and then maybe at the hospital.

“Same is happening in retail,” he added. Small retail businesses are quickly pivoting to digital by developing applications to deal with unprecedented events.

“We can’t predict what the next tail event is. But our built in infrastructure and capability around digital tech is going to create resilience in transformation. Now is the most exciting thing to see,” he added.

Talking about technology adoption in public sector, Nadella said that government, private sector and people should come together to navigate the change in the technology landscape.