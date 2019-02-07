Commvault names Sanjay Mirchandani as its New CEO

Commvault, global enterprise software in cloud data management, announced the appointment of Sanjay Mirchandani as President and CEO and member of the Board, effective immediately. Mirchandani, previously the CEO of Puppet, an Oregon-based IT automation company, replaces retiring President and CEO Bob Hammer.

Hammer has led the company for more than two decades, growing it's market cap to $3.1 billion. Nick Adamo will be the Chairman of the Board, replacing Hammer.

The appointment of Mirchandani ends an executive search initiated as part of a transformation initiative to drive business performance and accelerate Commvault’s growth. Mirchandani has held leadership positions at VMware, EMC, and Microsoft and had expertise in the transformation of IT. Under his leadership, the user base of Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions grew to more than 40,000, including 75% of the Fortune 100.

“Sanjay’s accomplishments at Puppet demonstrate a deep understanding of multi-cloud and cloud-native applications,” said Commvault’s incoming Chairman, Nick Adamo.

“We are confident he is the ideal person to build on Commvault’s current momentum and champion the rich heritage of combining innovation with an unwavering focus on customer and partner success,” he added.

Al Bunte, who has served alongside Hammer for more than two decades, is stepping down from his role as Chief Operating Officer while maintaining his position as a member of the Board of Directors. Both Hammer and Bunte will remain with the company through a transitionary period, with Hammer stepping away from the transition effective March 31, 2019.