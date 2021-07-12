Committed to growth, reports on company sale are false: Granules management

Granules stock rose 7 percent on July 9 to close at Rs 366.4 on speculation that the company's promoters are selling out.

Drug maker Granules India, on July 12, called the reports about the company being sold to certain private equity (PE) investors as false and malicious.

''This is to bring to your notice that there were certain messages floating in social media on Friday, 9th July 2021 that the Company is being sold to some PE investors," Granules said in a statement to stock exchanges.

"We would like to deny these messages as they are utterly false and malicious. The management continues to remain committed to the growth of the company,'' Granules statement said.

Names of several PE investors have been doing rounds including Carlyle Group, KKR, Bain Capital and the Blackstone Group for possible acquisition of Granules for the last several months.

The company is one of the world's largest producers of highly-commoditised molecules such as Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol and Guaifenesin. It also entered into the US formulation business.

The Hyderabad-based company is promoted by Krishna Prasad Chigurupati and his family.