MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Committed to growth, reports on company sale are false: Granules management

"We would like to deny these messages as they are utterly false and malicious. The management continues to remain committed to the growth of the company,'' Granules statement said.

Viswanath Pilla
July 12, 2021 / 09:26 AM IST
Granules stock rose 7 percent on July 9 to close at Rs 366.4 on speculation that the company's promoters are selling out.

Granules stock rose 7 percent on July 9 to close at Rs 366.4 on speculation that the company's promoters are selling out.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug maker Granules India, on July 12, called the reports about the company being sold to certain private equity (PE) investors as false and malicious.

''This is to bring to your notice that there were certain messages floating in social media on Friday, 9th July 2021 that the Company is being sold to some PE investors," Granules said in a statement to stock exchanges.

"We would like to deny these messages as they are utterly false and malicious. The management continues to remain committed to the growth of the company,'' Granules statement said.

Granules stock rose 7 percent on July 9 to close at Rs 366.4 on speculation that the company's promoters are selling out.

Names of several PE investors have been doing rounds including Carlyle Group, KKR, Bain Capital and the Blackstone Group for possible acquisition of Granules for the last several months.

Close

The company is one of the world's largest producers of highly-commoditised molecules such as Paracetamol, Ibuprofen, Metformin, Methocarbamol and Guaifenesin. It also entered into the US formulation business.

The Hyderabad-based company is promoted by Krishna Prasad Chigurupati and his family.
Viswanath Pilla is a business journalist with 14 years of reporting experience. Based in Mumbai, Pilla covers pharma, healthcare and infrastructure sectors for Moneycontrol.
Tags: #Business #Companies #mergers & acquisitions
first published: Jul 12, 2021 09:26 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

The Private Market Show | Start small, start sure

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.