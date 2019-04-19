Comment | Apple to make more phones in India, will prices drop?

Apple has been facing an existential crisis as its iconic iPhones are not selling like hot cakes any more. The company is trying to create new service revenue streams, so that it can earn more revenues from its existing customers. But that is not enough. The heart of its business is still devices and it will leave no stone unturned to get that growth going again.

The two countries that can help it do that are India and China, fast-growing and large markets for smartphones. There’s only one problem though. They are not enamoured by Apple’s expensive phones. That’s where Apple’s decision to produce its latest iPhone models could come handy.

High prices have impacted Apple’s sales in India in 2018. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple’s market share dipped to 1.2 percent in 2018 from 2.4 percent in 2017. Apple shipped 1.7 million iPhones in 2018, a sharp dip from 3.2 million in 2017, worst since 2014 when Apple sold 1.5 million iPhones in India.

It has not been much different in China as well. Apple’s sales in Greater China fell 27 percent to $13.17 billion in the quarter ended December making the company change its revenue warnings early January.

To counter, Apple had in January, dropped prices of iPhones outside home market the US. In India it was primarily a promotional offer for a limited period. But, Apple does know these are not enough to lure value-conscious consumers in India. It needs to bring down prices as much possible.

To do that, Apple is now looking at starting mass production of iPhones in India, including the latest models such as the iPhone XR and iPhone XS. But, will that bring down prices of iPhones?

To understand that, let’s look at how iPhone pricing works. According to IHS data, the component cost of IPhone X is less than $400. Apple sells it for $999. This means, more than $500 is the total of Apple’s gross margin that takes care of all costs like research, development, labour, operations, and marketing, among others. Now, in India, it is sold at a much higher price because, there’s 20 percent customs duty, charges of shipping and transit insurance, and on top of that a 12 percent GST.

Once iPhones are made in India, the first cost that will go away is the 20 percent customs duty. Cost of shipping and transit insurance is merely 1 percent (could be Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 or more depending on the model). And, total payable GST will come down, as it will be calculated on the price of iPhone minus the customs duty.

That’s not all. Cost of making iPhones will also come down a bit because of cheaper labour in India. India’s labour cost is estimated at less than a dollar an hour, while that $3.52 per hour in China. Interestingly, when Apple started manufacturing iPhones in China in 2009, cost of labour was less than a dollar an hour in China.

Apple shifted manufacturing to China for many reasons including the advantage of tax-free manufacturing zones, and efficient sourcing of components. Otherwise iPhones could have been priced double their current rates.

Besides Apple has been lobbying with Indian government for a 10-year tax holiday and duty-free import of components since 2017. However, Apple did not have much luck. The Indian government, however, hinted that it may consider offering special sops if Apple agrees to go for ‘complete knock down’ level manufacturing in India, and not just assembling.

Also, Apple’s original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Foxconn and Wistron, have received approval for major investments in India. While Wistron will be investing Rs 5,091 crore, Foxconn will be pumping in Rs 2,500 crore at Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, where Nokia used to run its factory. Once Foxconn and Wistron ramp up capacity, their vendors will also set up shops adjacent to these factories because that is the way these companies operate to keep costs under control.

As all these companies will be manufacturing equipment or finished iPhones in India, each of them will get tax breaks from the local government. Also, parts made in India will not attract customs duty.

There’s one more thing that may help Apple to reduce iPhone’s retail prices in India. Apple has been seeking sops for opening its own retail outlets here. Cost of running company-owned-company-operated stores are part of the company’s marketing expenses, and retailers’ margins will go away. But, that will only happen when Apple opens enough stores across the country.

Local production, backed by owned-and-managed retailing, is Apple's best shot to get more Indians buy iPhones even if they remain premium. A similar strategy did work in favour of Apple in China, till recently.

Its success in India, however, won’t come overnight. After all, Indians are very price sensitive.