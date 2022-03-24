English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Colliers appoints Kanchana Krishnan as managing director, Chennai

    Krishnan has close to 20 years of experience in commercial real estate and has held senior leadership roles at Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield and most recently at JLL India

    Moneycontrol News
    Colliers | PC-Shutterstock

    Colliers | PC-Shutterstock

    Professional services and investment management firm Colliers on March 24 announced the appointment of Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director, Chennai, with immediate effect.

    Krishnan, who has close to two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Chennai, served in senior leadership positions at Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield, and most recently at JLL India.

    At JLL India, she headed their office leasing, retail, and data centre businesses in the Chennai region along with leading the landlord representation business for India.

    “Kanchana joins Colliers with a focus on business development to build the scale of its transaction service lines in the Chennai region and drive exceptional results for clients.

    "She will leverage her existing network of strong relationships with leading landlords, occupiers, and global investors to lead client relationship management in the region and expand Colliers’ client base to amplify the potential and reach of the brand,” the company said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ramesh Nair, CEO, India, and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia at Colliers said Krishnan's track record, connections, and experience would help the company become the market leader in Chennai.

    Krishnan is a "ground-breaker in a traditionally male-dominated industry and increasing the number of women in leadership roles is a priority at Colliers", he said.

    Krishnan said her “priorities will be to focus on improving market share and revenues and nurturing a high-performance ecosystem”.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Colliers #CXO #Kanchana Krishnan #professional services #Real Estate
    first published: Mar 24, 2022 01:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.