Colliers appoints Kanchana Krishnan as managing director, Chennai

Colliers | PC-Shutterstock

Professional services and investment management firm Colliers on March 24 announced the appointment of Kanchana Krishnan as Managing Director, Chennai, with immediate effect.

Krishnan, who has close to two decades of experience in the commercial real estate industry in Chennai, served in senior leadership positions at Knight Frank, Cushman & Wakefield, and most recently at JLL India.

At JLL India, she headed their office leasing, retail, and data centre businesses in the Chennai region along with leading the landlord representation business for India.

“Kanchana joins Colliers with a focus on business development to build the scale of its transaction service lines in the Chennai region and drive exceptional results for clients.

"She will leverage her existing network of strong relationships with leading landlords, occupiers, and global investors to lead client relationship management in the region and expand Colliers’ client base to amplify the potential and reach of the brand,” the company said.

Ramesh Nair, CEO, India, and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia at Colliers said Krishnan's track record, connections, and experience would help the company become the market leader in Chennai.

Krishnan is a "ground-breaker in a traditionally male-dominated industry and increasing the number of women in leadership roles is a priority at Colliers", he said.

Krishnan said her “priorities will be to focus on improving market share and revenues and nurturing a high-performance ecosystem”.