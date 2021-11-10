Colliers appoints 3 more senior directors for its research and office services teams

Colliers | PC-Shutterstock

Investment management firm Colliers on November 10 announced the appointment of three more senior directors for its research and office services teams based in Mumbai.

Vimal Nadar, Arshish Kavarana and Neha Yadav will join the team immediately, the press release said. The three industry experts join from JLL India to further strengthen Colliers’ capabilities in the region and across the country.

With over 14 years of experience, Nadar will join Colliers as senior director and head, research. Prior to JLL, Nadar spent time with Cushman and Wakefield and CRISIL. Nadar is a chartered accountant by training and will collaborate with leaders across India and APAC to make Colliers a market leader, said the firm.

Kavarana, appointed as Senior Director & Head, Occupier Consulting and Digital Initiatives, Office Services, worked in JLL for about eight years. He also led the Occupier Consulting Group.

Yadav comes in as senior director, office services. She will focus on increasing market share for the firm through client acquisition and innovation. She will also add a hint of diversity to Colliers’ local leadership team at Mumbai.

"I am really excited to welcome Vimal, Arshish, and Neha to Colliers. I am confident that as senior industry experts, they will drive our business growth across the country. Together they will build an integrated client solutions platform that will enable all stakeholders to make important future-oriented business decisions," Colliers' Chief Executive Officer for India Ramesh Nair said.