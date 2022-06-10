Coking coal mission aims for a threefold rise in output as ministry lays out FY23 action plan

The coking coal mission aims to bump up production around three times from 45 million tonnes in FY21 to 140 mt by FY30, the coal ministry said on June 10 in its finalised agenda document for 2022-23 which broadly focuses on areas like grey hydrogen, pricing, and quality.

This is for the second time that an agenda document for the year has been brought out and shared with all senior functionaries.

The document covers the entire gamut of areas for steering the coal sector into new technologies while focusing on the core competence of increasing production targets.

The document includes coal to chemical, hydrogen gas, liquid fuels, chemicals and fertilisers, and diversifying Coal India's business to explore prospects in sunrise industries such as electric charging pods, EVs, and acquisition and mergers of similar or new businesses after due diligence.