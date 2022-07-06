English
    Cognizant’s Rajesh Nambiar loses ‘executive’ position, takes a pay cut

    Nambiar, however, will continue to be a part of the company as the Executive Vice President, Chairman, and Managing Director of Cognizant India, the IT services major informed in an SEC filing in the US on Wednesday.

    Debangana Ghosh & Chandra R Srikanth
    July 06, 2022 / 08:22 PM IST

    NASDAQ-listed Cognizant has notified shareholders that Rajesh Nambiar will cease to serve as the executive vice president and president of the Digital Business and Technology vertical of the company effective July 6, 2022. Post this, Nambiar’s compensation too will be adjusted in accordance with the salaries of the company’s non-executive officers.

    This change is a part of a larger organisational restructuring to shift towards delivering client business outcomes aligned by industry. The company plans to simplify its internal operating structure around practice areas and delivery operations.

    “The Company is merging its Digital Business & Technology (DB&T) and Digital Business Operations (DBO) practice areas with the respective delivery organizations to create four new integrated practices: Software & Platform Engineering, Core Technologies & Insights, Enterprise Platform Services, and Intuitive Operations & Automation. This change will not impact the Company’s reportable business segments,” Cognizant said in the filing.

    “With these changes, the Company expects to better serve clients, enabling best in class offerings and capabilities, and creating even more opportunity for associates with exposure to additional career growth,” it added.

    The changes significantly shrink Nambiar's portfolio, considering Cognizant derived a majority of its revenues from the digital business and technology vertical. While India still accounts for 70 percent of Cognizant's global headcount, it has seen attrition of over 30 percent in recent times.

    Nambiar being divested of his portfolio comes at a time when Cognizant's digital growth has been sputtering, even as it saw a raft of senior-level exits, with a lot of CXOs joining Mindtree, L&T Infotech, apart from firms such as Wipro.

    According to a report by Kotak Institutional Equities published last year, Cognizant has lost market share to peers due to insourcing, with a ransomware attack also impacting service delivery. So it may not benefit from vendor consolidation in financial services, which is its biggest industry segment in terms of revenues. It has also not announced large deals such as TCS, Infosys, or Wipro, even as it made a string of acquisitions.

    At one point the industry bellwether, Cognizant has been trailing its India peers on the growth front. It has given a 2022 revenue growth guidance of 9-11%.
    Chandra R Srikanth
    first published: Jul 6, 2022 08:22 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.