Cognizant to layoff 350 employees, most of them based out of India: Report

US-based IT major Cognizant will be handing pink slips to around 350 employees who draw annual remuneration between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore, according to a report in The Economic Times.

Most of these employees, aged 50 - 55 years, that the company plans to let go of, are based out of India.

The move is a part of the recent restructuring effort undertaken by the company's Chief Executive Officer Brian Humphries.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Earlier in October this year, Humphries had said in a post-earnings call that a decision to let go of around 10,000 to 12,000 mid-to-senior level employees had been taken as part of the organisational restructuring. These 350-odd highly-paid employees will be a part of the larger layoff plan.

This, Humphries said, was being done in order to optimise costs while also to invest in reskilling and growth. However, he added that around 5,000 employees would be reskilled and redeployed, thus bringing down the net reduction in the workforce. However, this figure does not include those employees who would lose jobs after the IT firm exits its content operation business.

Like most of its contemporaries, Cognizant also has been shifting focus towards digital technology-led services business as against the traditional software implementation services. The report said, as per analysts, this move by the IT firm would help in bringing down costs despite the small number of layoffs due to their relatively higher compensation.