Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cognizant ropes in Vodafone chief Brian Humphries to replace outgoing CEO Francisco D'Souza

Congnizant ropes in an 'outsider' as CEO; Francisco D’souza to continue in the board as non-executive vice chairman.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cognizant has announced the appointment of Brian Humphries, the current CEO of Vodafone Business, as its chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors. The appointment will be effective April 1, 2019.

Following Humphries' appointment, Francisco D'Souza, who co-founded Cognizant and has served as the tech giant's CEO since 2007, will serve as full-time Executive Vice Chairman to facilitate the transition through June 30, 2019. Thereafter, he will remain on the Board as Vice Chairman.

Cognizant had earlier announced that Rajeev Mehta will step down as the Company's President, effective April 1, 2019.

Prior to Vodafone, Humphries worked as COO (chief operating officer) at Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions. Before joining Dell, he has worked with companies including Hewlett-Packard, Compaq and Digital Equipment Corporation in various capacities. With the appointment, Humphries will become the first non-South-Asian at the helm of Cognizant.

Announcing the appointment, D'Souza said, "During my 25 years at Cognizant, including the last 12 as CEO, and the last seven months as Vice Chairman, I've had a bird's-eye view of the world-changing technology revolution that is reshaping how we work, live and play. Cognizant has been fortunate to play a leading role in that transformation."

"While I have enjoyed serving as CEO, I believe this is the right time for me to step aside and for the Company to name a new leader to build on the strong foundations we've created and take Cognizant into the future," he added.
First Published on Feb 7, 2019 07:14 pm

tags #Business #Cognizant #Companies #Technology

