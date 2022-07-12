Cognizant rejig may make digital arm nimbler, check attrition

Restructuring at Cognizant Technology Solutions results from the evolving nature of digital transformation deals and will help keep attrition in check, The Economic Times quoted analysts as saying.

As a part of the exercise, digital business and technology (DB&T) and digital business operations (DBO) units will merge to create four new integrated practices.

According to the report, Rajesh Nambiar would cease to serve as executive vice president and president of DB&T as part of the rejig but remain as executive vice president, chairman and managing director of Cognizant India.

Annadurai Elango will lead core technology and insights, while Rob Vatter will lead enterprise platform services. Elango and Vatter will join Cognizant’s executive committee and report directly to CEO Brian Humphries.

CEO of HfS Research, Phil Fersht, said in an interview to The Economic Times that it is more critical than ever to align delivery organisations with market-facing teams. Previously, Cognizant's delivery and client-facing teams were operating separately. This merger allows staff in delivery roles to get more involved in higher-value business activities and the client-facing staff to get more involved in delivery issues.

In the medium to long term, the merger will create more challenging and exciting career paths for staff, especially for those based in India, he added.

Nambiar’s complete focus on the India role is to check attrition, improve Cognizant as an employer brand in India and ensure the merger works out, Fersht said.

Peter Bendor-Samuel, CEO of Everest Group, said, "The Teaneck, New Jersey-based company's new structure aligns with where the industry is heading. By breaking the digital business into four sub-groups, Cognizant may become more nimble."

“The old cog structure was becoming unwieldy and looked out of date,” he added.

Quite a few IT service providers have rejigged their structure to become more customer-facing.

Tata Consultancy Services introduced its new operational model with effect in April with a target of $50 billion in annualised revenue. It also formed three business groups for relationship incubation, enterprise growth and business transformation. TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan said in April that it is not a segmentation-based approach but a customer journey-based one.