Last Updated : Feb 07, 2019 11:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Cognizant names new CEO, posts net income of $648 million in Q4 2018

The IT company also posted net income of $648 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Cognizant on February 6 announced that Brian Humphries, currently Chief Executive Office (CEO) of Vodafone Business, will be its CEO and member of the Board of Directors, effective from April 1, 2019.

The IT company also posted net income of $648 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. It had recorded a net loss of $18 million in the same period a year ago.

The revenue of the company stood at $4.13 billion, up 7.9 percent from $3.8 billion in the year-ago quarter.

"Cognizant executed well in 2018, diversifying our revenue base and client roster, and investing to build distinctive leadership in six advanced digital capabilities,” Cognizant Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francisco D'Souza said in a statement.

For the full year ended December 31, 2018, it posted an increase of 39.6 percent in net income at $2.1 billion compared to $1.5 billion at the end of 2017.

The annual revenue of the company increased by 8.8 percent to $16.1 billion in 2018 from $14.8 billion in the previous year.

"In 2018, we continued to focus on operational excellence to drive margin enhancement, while continuing to invest in the business. In addition, we introduced a more balanced capital return program to start in 2019,” Cognizant Chief Financial Officer Karen McLoughlin said.

The company, however, said that based on current foreign exchange rates, it expect first quarter and full year 2019 revenue growth to be negatively impacted by 170 basis points and 70 basis points, respectively.
First Published on Feb 6, 2019 08:00 pm

tags #Business #Cognizant #Companies #earnings #Results

