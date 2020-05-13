App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cognizant defers onboarding of campus hires, freezes lateral hiring: Report

The company said it is looking at altering bench policies to "match the current environment".

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Cognizant has decided to defer the onboarding of campus hires across India to H2FY20 but has assured that it will honour all the offers. It has also frozen lateral hiring in its India operations, with exception of sales roles.

CEO Brian Humphries however told Mint the company plans to honour the 20,000+ campus offers made. “The timing of our trainees’ start date in India will be deferred to Q3 (July-September). This will continue to be dependent on lockdowns and school schedules across India,” he said.

Humphries added: “We will continue to move forward with our sales hiring plan and other key positions and honour all accepted offers. The size and timing of any change to our workforce will unfold as the demand environment becomes clearer.”

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

Notably, the company's largest workforce is in India, numbering 200,000 of its total 290,000 in FY19.

The company has divided operations into four key areas – data, digital engineering, cloud and internet of things (IoT), already doubling investment in Cognizant Academy to reskill and redeploy staff for new roles. Humphries said they would “align key digital imperatives with client demand when an economic recovery emerges.”

The company further said it is looking at altering bench policies to “match the current environment.”

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 04:06 pm

tags #Business #company #hiring #India #IT #sector

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explainer: What makes Gilead issue voluntary licenses for COVID-19 drug to generic companies

Explainer: What makes Gilead issue voluntary licenses for COVID-19 drug to generic companies

Coronavirus lockdown | Policemen filmed vandalising shops, homes in Kashmir; IG seeks report

Coronavirus lockdown | Policemen filmed vandalising shops, homes in Kashmir; IG seeks report

Coronavirus pandemic: CBI alerts states against cartels smuggling drugs with protective gear

Coronavirus pandemic: CBI alerts states against cartels smuggling drugs with protective gear

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.