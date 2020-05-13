Cognizant defers onboarding of campus hires, freezes lateral hiring: Report

Cognizant has decided to defer the onboarding of campus hires across India to H2FY20 but has assured that it will honour all the offers. It has also frozen lateral hiring in its India operations, with exception of sales roles.

CEO Brian Humphries however told Mint the company plans to honour the 20,000+ campus offers made. “The timing of our trainees’ start date in India will be deferred to Q3 (July-September). This will continue to be dependent on lockdowns and school schedules across India,” he said.

Humphries added: “We will continue to move forward with our sales hiring plan and other key positions and honour all accepted offers. The size and timing of any change to our workforce will unfold as the demand environment becomes clearer.”

Notably, the company's largest workforce is in India, numbering 200,000 of its total 290,000 in FY19.

The company has divided operations into four key areas – data, digital engineering, cloud and internet of things (IoT), already doubling investment in Cognizant Academy to reskill and redeploy staff for new roles. Humphries said they would “align key digital imperatives with client demand when an economic recovery emerges.”

The company further said it is looking at altering bench policies to “match the current environment.”