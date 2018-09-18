Cognizant buys Kansas-based Advanced Technology Group

Cognizant announced on September 18 that it had acquired Advanced Technology Group (ATG), a privately-held customer and revenue management consulting and implementation services provider that focuses on the Salesforce platform.

The deal is expected to close in Q418, subject to customary reviews, the New Jersey-based IT services firm said in a statement.

Kansas-based ATG helps companies effectively plan, implement, and optimise automated cloud-based quote-to-cash (Q2C) business processes and technologies.

"Managing quote-to-cash effectively is a key part of a successful digital business model, providing a solid foundation for accelerating revenue growth, to rapidly introduce new products, and implement dynamic digital marketing strategies," said Rajesh Balaji, Global Delivery Head, Enterprise Application Services, Cognizant.

A streamlined and automated Q2C enables greater efficiency, more accuracy, and better business visibility from initial customer contact to final payment.

Founded in 2000, ATG has delivery centers in Kansas, Missouri, Ohio and Montana, and its clients include major financial services, healthcare, communications and technology organizations ranging from well-funded startups to fast growing mid-market and large global enterprises.

"ATG’s advisory led approach coupled with our methodology, tools and best practices have been carefully refined to generate positive outcomes for hundreds of clients over the past 18 years," said Michael Walsh, CEO, ATG.

"By joining forces with Cognizant, we are better able to expand our capabilities to help global clients be more responsive to market changes and succeed with digital monetization ecosystems encompassing people, processes and technology."

ATG will become part of Cognizant’s Enterprise Application Services business, which has one of the largest number of Salesforce-trained experts in the world.