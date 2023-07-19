Cognizant appoints six female Senior Vice Presidents to cultivate diversity in leadership

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S shares the importance of cultivating a diverse organization.

IT giant Cognizant said on July 19 that it had appointed six women to Senior Vice President positions in order to diversify its executive team.

Cognizant CEO Ravi Kumar S said, “These announcements are something we should collectively celebrate. Advancing diversity must be systemic, woven into everything we do starting with how we recruit and hire, develop, promote, engage and retain talent.”

Elisa de Rocca-Serra, who joined the company in 2021, has been promoted to SVP, EMEA General Counsel and Contract Lifecycle Risk Management (CLRM). In her newly expanded role, she is responsible for driving improved operational and financial outcomes by managing commercial risk throughout the entire client contract lifecycle.

Thea Hayden is now the SVP, Global Marketing. Hayden is the team leader of an integrated marketing and digital experience team that produces interesting content aimed at capturing the attention of global audiences from brand to demand. For the Cognizant brand, design and creative services, social media, thought leadership, and research, this team is in charge. Cognizant hired Hayden in 2020.

The position of SVP, Healthcare Provider/Payor Business Unit, was given to Patricia (Trish) Hunter-Dennehy. Revenue cycle management, clearinghouse businesses, hospitals, health systems, and health IT firms are all included in her purview. Her group supports the delivery of healthcare as well as the general management of healthcare in the US. Hunter-Dennehy joined Cognizant in 2015 as a result of the acquisition of TriZetto.

As a result of her promotion, Sailaja Josyula is now the SVP, Intuitive Operations & Automation (IOA) for the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector for the commercial markets in North America as well as global delivery. She also serves as Hyderabad's Centre Head. With more than 56,000 employees, Hyderabad ranks as Cognizant's second-largest delivery centre.

As SVP, Industry Solutions Group (ISG), Archana Ramanakumar returned to Cognizant on July 5. In 2020, Ramanakumar departed Cognizant after gaining significant work experience at LTI and LTI Mindtree. In addition to bringing to her current position considerable outside experience, Ramanakumar continues the legacy she started when she first joined Cognizant in 1996.

Sandra Natardonato started working for Cognizant as SVP, Partnerships and Alliances on July 17. Prior to joining Cognizant, Natardonato worked as a senior equities analyst for 15 years at Gartner and 11 years at other professional services companies.