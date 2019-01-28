App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 28, 2019 09:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coffee Day requests I-T Dept to attach shares of company instead of its holding in Mindtree: Report

The I-T Dept had earlier attached a portion of shares held by Coffee Day Enterprises and its promoter VG Siddhartha in IT firm Mindtree over a potential tax demand.

Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Coffee Day Enterprises has requested the Income Tax Department (I-T Dept) to attach the company's shares worth Rs 150 crore instead of its holding in IT firm Mindtree that had been attached earlier, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The I-T Dept had earlier attached a portion of shares held by Coffee Day Enterprises and its promoter VG Siddhartha in IT firm Mindtree over a potential tax demand.

Moneycontrol has not independently verified the news report.

Siddhartha, who owns about 21 percent stake in Mindtree, is reportedly looking to deleverage the balance sheet by paying off about Rs 5,000 crore of Coffee Day debt and is said to be in advanced discussions with various entities to sell his shares in the IT company. Siddhartha is believed to be in talks to divest from the office tech park in Bengaluru, according to CNBC-TV18.

related news

The report said Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had an enabling resolution with Coffee Day and Siddhartha for the 21 percent Mindtree stake. The deal is now valued at Rs 975-1,000 per share, lower than the initial offer of Rs 1,200 per share.

The management at Mindtree is reportedly in talks with investors such as KKR to set up a counteroffer, as per the report.

All parties involved -- Mindtree, Coffee Day, L&T, KKR -- did not comment on the development, but sources told CNBC-TV18 that the deal is in the final stage and likely to be completed this week.

After the shares were attached last week, Coffee Day Enterprises -- which operates popular coffee chain CCD -- said it has already discharged its tax liability along with the revised returns. "…there is no tax liability payable by the company and its subsidiaries as per the revised returns filed," Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on January 26.

The company said its promoter had discharged all tax liability along with the revised returns and that there was no undisputed tax liability for the promoter and the company. It added that the "required action will be taken to release these shares in the next few days".

According to the company, 74.90 lakh shares of Mindtree have been affected by the provisional attachment by the Income Tax Department, in which 22.20 lakh shares are held by Coffee Day Enterprises in Mindtree and 52.70 lakh shares by its promoter Siddhartha.
First Published on Jan 28, 2019 08:12 pm

tags #(L&T #Business #Coffee Day #Companies

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.