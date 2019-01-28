Coffee Day requests I-T Dept to attach shares of company instead of its holding in Mindtree: Report

Coffee Day Enterprises has requested the Income Tax Department (I-T Dept) to attach the company's shares worth Rs 150 crore instead of its holding in IT firm Mindtree that had been attached earlier, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The I-T Dept had earlier attached a portion of shares held by Coffee Day Enterprises and its promoter VG Siddhartha in IT firm Mindtree over a potential tax demand.

Moneycontrol has not independently verified the news report.

Siddhartha, who owns about 21 percent stake in Mindtree, is reportedly looking to deleverage the balance sheet by paying off about Rs 5,000 crore of Coffee Day debt and is said to be in advanced discussions with various entities to sell his shares in the IT company. Siddhartha is believed to be in talks to divest from the office tech park in Bengaluru, according to CNBC-TV18.

The report said Larsen & Toubro (L&T) had an enabling resolution with Coffee Day and Siddhartha for the 21 percent Mindtree stake. The deal is now valued at Rs 975-1,000 per share, lower than the initial offer of Rs 1,200 per share.

The management at Mindtree is reportedly in talks with investors such as KKR to set up a counteroffer, as per the report.

All parties involved -- Mindtree, Coffee Day, L&T, KKR -- did not comment on the development, but sources told CNBC-TV18 that the deal is in the final stage and likely to be completed this week.

After the shares were attached last week, Coffee Day Enterprises -- which operates popular coffee chain CCD -- said it has already discharged its tax liability along with the revised returns. "…there is no tax liability payable by the company and its subsidiaries as per the revised returns filed," Coffee Day Enterprises said in a regulatory filing on January 26.

The company said its promoter had discharged all tax liability along with the revised returns and that there was no undisputed tax liability for the promoter and the company. It added that the "required action will be taken to release these shares in the next few days".

According to the company, 74.90 lakh shares of Mindtree have been affected by the provisional attachment by the Income Tax Department, in which 22.20 lakh shares are held by Coffee Day Enterprises in Mindtree and 52.70 lakh shares by its promoter Siddhartha.