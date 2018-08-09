App
Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 09:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coffee Day Enterprises Q1 net down 20% to Rs 21 crore

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 26.3 crore in the year ago period, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Coffee Day Enterprises, which runs the popular Cafe Coffee Day chain, today reported 20.15 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 21 crore for the June quarter, 2018-19.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 26.3 crore in the year ago period, Coffee Day Enterprises said in a BSE filing.

Total income stood at Rs 1,002.8 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 830.4 crore in the year ago period. As of June 2018, its cafe network stood at 1,742 outlets spread across 246 cities in India, it said.

Shares of Coffee Day Enterprises today settled at Rs 271.95 apiece, down 0.31 per cent from the previous close on BSE.
First Published on Aug 9, 2018 09:25 pm

tags #Business #Coffee Day Enterprises #Results

