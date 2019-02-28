App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 12:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coca-Cola India appoints new HR head for India, South West Asia

Nishi Kulshreshtha Chaturvedi has over 20 years' experience in human resources across FMCG, healthcare, oil and gas and energy sectors.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Beverage major Coca-Cola India on February 28 announced appointment of Nishi Kulshreshtha Chaturvedi as Vice President, Human Resources, India and South West Asia.

Chaturvedi will lead talent recruitment and advancement, performance enablement, and leadership development functions for the company in India and South West Asia, the company said in a statement.

Coca-Cola said Chaturvedi, who joined the company in 2012 as National Head - Human Resources as part of Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd (HCCB), has risen through the ranks within the Coca-Cola system.

"We at Coca-Cola are committed to developing and nurturing internal talent. Nishi has extensive experience and a natural flair for working with people in bringing out the best in them. We are looking forward to her leadership in developing resilient leaders for the company who can withstand the rapidly-evolving external environment and serve as role models for the next generation," Coca-Cola India and South West Asia President T Krishnakumar said.

Nishi has over 20 years' experience in human resources across FMCG, healthcare, oil and gas and energy sectors working with Schneider Electric, Cairn Energy and Baxter Healthcare prior to Coca-Cola.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 11:58 am

tags #Business #Coca-Cola #Companies #India #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.