you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 04:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coca-Cola, H&M, Dabur, KFC ask Delhi staff to work from home amid severe pollution: Report

Advising Delhiites to minimise exposure to pollution, The Energy Resources Institute (TERI) had also appealed to organisations to consider work-from-home or remote working options for their employees.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

Employees of several companies like Coca-Cola, Swedish fashion retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M), Dabur and KFC have been asked to either work from home or choose flexible timings in order to minimise their exposure to the severe air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region, The Economic Times reported.

Beverage giant Coca-Cola has similarly allowed a week-long period of flexible work timings or the work-from-home option to its staff.

Meanwhile, as per the report, H&M sent out an email to its Delhi-based employees on November 3, asking them to work from home the next day. It also offered them the option of coming late or leaving early during November 5-15.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

related news

The local arm of KFC has given a similar option to employees till November 6. A slightly different initiative has been taken by consumer goods manufacturer Dabur, wherein it has come up with a new carpool app. Using the same, it aims to reduce pollution and the carbon footprint by connecting employees and enabling them to plan their to and fro commute everyday.

Maggi-maker Nestle, on the other hand, has provided its staff with masks. Additionally, it is organising an awareness session for its employees with the company doctor while also mulling over the work-from-home option that is being offered by other corporate players.

Advising Delhiites to minimise exposure to pollution, The Energy Resources Institute (TERI) also appealed to organisations to consider work-from-home or remote working options for their employees.

A public health emergency was declared in the national capital on November 1 after a severe dip in the air quality levels. All construction activities in Delhi and its adjoining regions was banned following directions from the Environment Pollution (Prevention) and Control Authority (EPCA). It also imposed a ban on burning of crackers throughout the coming winter season.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 04:41 pm

tags #Coca-Cola #Companies #Dabur #Delhi Air Pollution #Hennes & Mauritz #India #KFC #National Capital Region #The Energy Research Institute

