    Coal India's output rises 20% in 1HFY23, supply to power plants grows 17%

    Consequently, the company also stated that its coal output in September 2022 saw 12.3 percent growth at 45.7 MTs as compared to 40.7 MTs in the same month last year

    Moneycontrol News
    October 01, 2022 / 06:33 PM IST
    Coal India

    Coal India Ltd (CIL) on October 1 said that its output for the first half (April to September period) of the financial year 2022-2023 increased 19.7 percent to 299 million tonnes (MTs) of coal production. The government-owned mining company had reported 250 MTs in the first half of the last fiscal.

    Also, all CIL’s subsidiaries recorded growth with BCCL topping at 31.3 percent, it said in a statement.

    Consequently, CIL also stated that its coal output in September 2022 saw 12.3 percent growth at 45.7 MTs as compared to 40.7 MTs in the same month last year.

    Further, the mining company noted that after achieving nearly 43 percent of the total fiscal’s 700 MT production target in six months, it is aiming to close on the rest in the second half. "Customarily, CIL’s H2 production yield is much higher than the H1," it added.

    On the other hand, coal supplies to power plants, especially during heavy power demand across the country, rose sharply to 285.5 MTs in H1FY23. The year-on-year jump is 41 MTs logging 16.8 percent growth.

    Moreover, total loading to thermal plants grew 23.2 percent; of this, loading from CIL’s sidings was 85 percent, it added.

    Amid the festive season and high power demand in the country, CIL mentioned that "there is sufficient coal stock at pitheads and at power plants."

    As of September end (till 29th) coal inventory at domestic coal-based plants stood at 24 MTs. The stock is up by 2.4 fold compared to 10 MTs of September 2021 when a sudden spike in generation pushed up the coal demand. Ending September CIL’s pitheads have a stockpile close to 28 MTs, it added.

    “Now adequate coal stocks are within reach. The production also increases from October onward. There is no cause for shortage apprehension”, said a senior official.

    Meanwhile, shares of Coal India on Friday (September 30) closed 0.33 percent lower at Rs 212.85 apiece on BSE.
    first published: Oct 1, 2022 06:32 pm
