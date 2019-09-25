Coal India workers strike hit production by about 56%: Official

Protests by workers at Coal India Ltd on September 24 hit output by about 56%, a senior company official told Reuters.

The workers' strike over implementation of reforms including allowing 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) in coal mining - which India approved last month to attract global miners to India - paralysed operations.

The company, which accounts for over four-fifths of India's coal output and employs about 300,000 people, registered a 30% attendance due to the strike.

India depends on coal-based utilities for three-quarters of its electricity generation.