Coal India issues letters of acceptance for seven coal projects to ramp up production

Moneycontrol News
Dec 14, 2022 / 01:18 PM IST

The role of MDOs would be to excavate, extract and deliver coal to CIL’s coal companies in accordance with the approved mining plan

In a bid to ramp up its production, Coal India Limited (CIL) has issued letters of acceptance for seven coal projects to be pursued through the engagement of mine developers and operators (MDOs).

In a statement to bourses on December 14,  the company said that these mines have a combined production capacity of close to 100 million tonnes per year (MT/Y).

The company added that the intent of engaging MDOs through open global tenders is to increase domestic coal output and reduce import dependency to the extent possible.

Of these seven projects, three belong to Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) and two to Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL). South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) and Eastern Coalfield Limited (ECL) account for a solitary project each.

Two of the projects, the Siarmal open cast project (OCP) of MCL, Odisha (50 MT/Y output capacity) and Hura ‘C’ OCP of ECL, West Bengal of (3 MT/Y capacity) are expected to start mining operations during the ongoing financial year, CIL said.

The state-owned coal miner is tracking a total of fifteen Greenfield coal projects to mine coal through MDOs.