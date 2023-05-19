CMS Info Systems begins manufacturing ATMs at new plant in Chennai

CMS Info Systems IPO

Business services provider CMS Info Systems Limited (CMS) on May 19 announced its entry into the production and manufacturing of banking automation products through its new plant in Chennai.

The move aims to provide integrated banking automation solutions to its clients, encompassing production to deployment and surveillance of the complete ATM ecosystem, the cash management and payment solutions company said.

"The company has implemented LEAN management and just‐in‐time inventory management to maximize production through a well‐controlled quality process," it said in a regulatory filing.

The facility at Ambattur will enable CMS to source components locally from certified Indian suppliers, and ATM modules from its partner in Korea.

The hub-and-spoke production process would include the manufacturing of ATMs, cash recycler machines and self-service kiosks to bolster digital banking services.

The newly enhanced facility is capable of making more than 2,000 units per month.

This increased capacity will enable CMS to cater to the diverse needs of banking clients and support their expansion and refreshment cycles for banking automation infrastructure, it said.

“The opening of our manufacturing plant for production of branch automation solutions in India helps us complete the full backward integration of our ATM business portfolio offerings,” Manjunath Rao, President of Managed Services, CMS Info Systems, said.

The plant has received ISO 9001:2015 and ISO14001 certifications, reflecting efficient use of resources and reduction of waste for improved environmental performance, enabling CMS to complete the value chain in the banking automation ecosystem of India, the company said.

On May 18, the stock closed 1.4 percent higher at Rs 313 on the National Stock Exchange.