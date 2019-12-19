Club Factory’s seller base crosses 20,000 in December 2019

E-commerce platform Club Factory has recorded a four-fold increase in its registered seller base in the second half of the year that has crossed 20,000 as of December 2019 in India overachieving its set target of 10,000 sellers for the year, the company said in a statement.

Club Factory also witnessed over 600 percent year-on-year growth with over 200 sellers clocking in over 15,000 orders per day, in the recently concluded Black Friday Sale in November. Most of the sellers were on boarded after June and have grown from zero since then. Club Factory is currently the biggest portal for small and medium enterprises (SME), the company said.

Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory said: “Club Factory is witnessing a strong momentum and growth in India and we are very confident to carry this momentum to 2020, with our strategic hires in the Indian leadership team. We are happy with the faith reposed in us by over 20,000 sellers and are confident that our approach will strengthen our position as a leading marketplace for local sellers in India, offering best prices to the buyers”.