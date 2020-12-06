CKP Co-Operative Bank Liquidator Opposes Depositors’ Petition In Bombay HC, Says Money May Come Soon: Report

Bombay High Court

Most depositors of now defunct CKP Co-operative Bank may start getting their money “soon” as per the bank’s appointed liquidator, who has opposed depositors’ Bombay High Court petition.

The bank’s liquidator and District Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies Jayantrao Patil has said that only 1,130 depositors have sums over Rs 5 lakh and the “rest may start getting the money soon,” Mumbai Mirror reported.

The depositors had filed their petition through Advocates Bhavesh Parmar and Rahul Gaikwad to challenge an order passed by State Cooperation Minister Balasaheb Patil which dismissed their appeal against dissolving of the cooperative society that managed the bank. They also opposed the appointment of a liquidator, the report said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“There are only 1,130 depositors whose amount is more than Rs 5 lakh. The deposit amount more than Rs 5 lakh is not insured under Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) norms and cannot be refunded at this stage. The total amount of 1,130 depositors is Rs 120.45 crore, out of which Rs 58 crore being less than Rs 5 lakh of individual depositors is insured,” as per Patil’s breakdown of the numbers in his affidavit.

Total amount stuck as of now is Rs 485.25 crore. But depositors may start getting their money soon and the amount left stuck will be around Rs 62 crore (of these 1,130 individuals), he said.

Patil further said that after clubbing “single entity depositors” the total number of depositors has come down to 102,551 from close to 132,000.

Listing other steps taken, the affidavit states the bank has as per DICGC norms submitted a claim list for Rs 298.27 crore with details of 47,819 depositors on October 23. “Audit of claim list is in process by auditors appointed by the DICGC and actual refunds will start as soon as sanctions come in.”

Patil argued that “the depositors’ petition deserves to be dismissed” due to the steps being taken, it added.