Citigroup to wind down Russian consumer operations
Reuters
August 25, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST
Wall Street giant Citigroup (C.N) will wind down its Russian consumer bank after attempts to sell it were hampered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.