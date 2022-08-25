English
    Citigroup to wind down Russian consumer operations

    After attempts to sell it were thwarted by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Wall Street Journal said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the situation, Wall Street behemoth Citigroup (C.N) will wind down its Russian consumer bank.

    Reuters
    August 25, 2022 / 05:33 PM IST

    Wall Street giant Citigroup (C.N) will wind down its Russian consumer bank after attempts to sell it were hampered by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    Citi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.
