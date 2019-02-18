App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Citigroup in talks to buy Canary Wharf office building: Source

The source said a deal had yet to be agreed, with Citi unlikely to offer the full asking price.

Citigroup is in talks to buy the tower housing its European headquarters in London's Canary Wharf district, which is on the market with a price tag of around 1.2 billion pounds ($1.55 billion), a source familiar with the matter said.

The tower at 25 Canada Square, which already houses many of the bank's 6,000 London-based staff, was put up for sale in October by AGC Equity Partners. The source said a deal had yet to be agreed, with Citi unlikely to offer the full asking price.

Should Citi agree the purchase, with a decision likely in the next couple of months, the bank would look to move staff currently based in a second building in the area, 33 Canada Square, to the larger tower, the source said.

News of the talks was earlier reported by the Financial Times.

Such a move would be in line with Citi's strategy of buying buildings in locations where it has and intends to retain a presence, and follows a deal in 2016 to buy the group's New York office, the source said.

The deal would be a boost for London's commercial property market ahead of Brexit. Around 60 percent of Citi's Europe-based staff already work outside of Britain, which has meant very few - around 60 - were expected to be moved as part of preparations for Britain's exit from the European Union, the source said.

($1 = 0.7747 pounds)
