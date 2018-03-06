Citibank to offer home loans linked to treasury bill rates following RBI suggestion

Foreign lender Citibank has announced a new home loan product that links interest rates to the 3-month Government of India treasury bill benchmark Rate (T-Bill), to keep rates at par with the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) policy rates.

This comes at a time when most banks are still hesitant on complying with the RBI’s suggestion last month to link home loans to external benchmark rates.

“This newly introduced T-Bill linked home loan is based on the 3-month T-Bill rate published on the 12th of each month by Financial Benchmarks India Pvt. Ltd. (FBIL) and is available to all new and existing home loan customers,” Citibank said in its statement.

FBIL is recognized by the central bank as an independent benchmark administrator.

The rates of T-Bills, which are issued by the government to raise capital (against an interest) from the market for its short-term needs, are publicly available external reference rates that are driven by market forces and in line with international markets such as the US, Singapore, Taiwan and Hong Kong.

Citibank, which already has similar external benchmark-linked products in other markets like the US and Singapore, said it does not see any impact on net interest margin (NIM), a key determinant of profitability, because of the launch of a product where a borrower’s rates will be reviewed every three months.

Typically banks pass on RBI’s policy rate revisions to its customers in a high interest rate cycle but not in the lower interest rate scenario. Hence to push better transmission of interest rates to benefit borrowers, RBI has suggested to link the lending rates to three external benchmark instruments -- T-bills rate, the rate for certificates of deposit (CD) and its own policy repo rate -- to determine the interest rate.

Loans will be sold at a fixed spread above the T-bill rate (usually around 200-300 basis points) which will be maintained throughout the loan tenure with quarterly readjustments for the borrower, said Shinjini Kumar, Country Business Manager, Global Consumer Bank, Citibank.

Rohit Ranjan, Managing Director, head –secured lending, Citibank said, “Existing customers will also be able to the new product without any refinancing costs.”

The bank had a gross home loan book of Rs 9,000 crore, about 15.8 percent of the overall India loan book, which stood at Rs 57,000 crore as of December 2017. Citibank boasts of its NPAs from mortgage lending to be a healthy 0.05 percent of its total loans.

The average size of home loans given by the foreign lender to a borrower stands at around Rs 1 crore.

Badrinivas NC, country head treasurer, sought to downplay concerns surrounding customers being exposed to T-bill rate volatilities, which may happen due to external events like the taper tantrum in 2013, and hinted that the rates also reflect policy decisions at a particular point of time, which get captured through the quarterly resets.

He said the bank has a diversified liability profile, including a high 60 percent composition on the low-cost current and savings account deposits (CASA) and also other retail term deposits, which will make it possible for it to offer such a product.

Commenting on the recent changes in priority sector lending (PSL) requirements for foreign banks, Kumar said Citibank is already compliant on PSL requirements, including the sub-categories and in some cases it uses priority sector lending certificates. The bank will be resorting to use of digital technologies and tying up with partners to comply with the new requirements, she said.